Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko at the end of the season, and they sent scouts to watch him in action at the weekend.

According to TBR Football, Arsenal scouts were in attendance when the German outfit were up against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Sesko has been outstanding for Leipzig this season, and it is no surprise that top clubs want to sign him. He has 21 goals and six assists this season. He has been hailed as “extraordinary”.

Arsenal eyeing summer move

Arsenal are in desperate need of a quality striker, and the Slovenian would be the ideal acquisition for them. He could sort out their attacking unit for the foreseeable future.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have not been able to live up to the expectations, and Arsenal need alternatives. Sesko could form a lethal partnership with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can win the race for his signature.

They will face competition from Premier League rivals, Liverpool and Chelsea. Scouts from both clubs were in attendance this Saturday as well. They are huge admirers of the player, and they could use someone with his skill set.

Liverpool and Chelsea Benjamin Sesko

Liverpool need an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, who has failed to score goals consistently. The Slovenian could be the ideal alternative. He is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a key player for the club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer in the attack. The 21-year-old could share the goalscoring burden with the England international. The opportunity to move to England will be quite exciting for the players as well. It would be the ideal next step in his career, and he would get to test himself at a higher level.