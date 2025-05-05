A general view of a Chelsea corner flag ahead of a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to improve their defensive unit at the end of the season, and they have identified Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia as a target.

The 20-year-old Spanish footballer has done quite well for Valencia, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. He has a contract with the Spanish club until 2026, and he will enter the final 12 months of his deal soon. Chelsea are hoping to snap him up on a bargain. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Valencia will not want to lose the player easily, and it remains to be seen whether they try and negotiate a contract renewal with the player. As per Fichajes, the defender is valued at around €25 million.

Cristhian Mosquera could fancy Chelsea move

Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay the asking price for the 20-year-old defender. He could be tempted to move to the Premier League if the right opportunity presents itself. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at a high level.

Chelsea are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to join them can be quite exciting for any player. Regular football in England could help the 20-year-old improve further and fulfil his potential.

The player has been linked with Liverpool in the past. Meanwhile, Arsenal have been scouting him for years.

Chelsea needs quality defenders

Chelsea have looked vulnerable at the back this season and need to tighten up defensively. Benoit Badiashile has been linked with an exit, and Wesley Fofana has struggled with injury problems. Signing a quality central defender should be one of their priorities, heading into the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old La Liga prodigy could prove to be the ideal long-term investment for them.