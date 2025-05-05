Ruud van Nistelrooy, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United, looks on with Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo at the end of the season, and they could face competition from Manchester United.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are willing to submit a €60 million offer in order to sign the 25-year-old Premier League star. Mbeumo has 18 goals and six assists to his name in the Premier League this season, and he has been outstanding for Brentford. He has been hailed as ‘unplayable’ by Thomas Frank.

It is no surprise that top teams are looking to sign the player in the summer.

Chelsea need Bryan Mbeumo

He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Chelsea if they can get the deal done. The 25-year-old is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the Chelsea attack.

The Blues have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer this season, and they could use more depth on the side. Mbeumo could share the goal-scoring and the creative burden with Palmer.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be quite exciting for the player as well. Chelsea could provide him with the platform to compete in the Champions League next season and fight for trophies.

Mbeumo is entering the peak years of his career, and he will want to compete at the highest level.

Man United in the race as well

Meanwhile, we revealed earlier that Manchester United want to sign the player as well, and they are ready to submit an offer for him. There is no doubt that they need a dynamic attacker like Mbeumo, and it will be interesting to see if they can beat Chelsea to his signature.

Brentford will certainly hope that the interest from multiple clubs leads to an auction for their player so that they can recoup the most amount of money for him.