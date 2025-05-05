“Expected to part ways” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea star is heading out of the club

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Christopher Nkunku is poised to depart Chelsea this summer, marking the end of a tenure that has fallen short of expectations, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old forward has made a definitive decision to leave Stamford Bridge, with ongoing discussions about his future already underway.

Nkunku’s time at Chelsea has been marred by injuries and inconsistent form.

Since his £58 million move from RB Leipzig in 2023, he has managed only 14 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

In the current season, he has started just nine Premier League matches, scoring three goals.

Nkunku has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea

His limited impact has seen him fall behind emerging talents like Tyrique George in the pecking order.

Romano posted the update on his X account about the Chelsea attacker:

“The plan has not changed since March: Christopher Nkunku and Chelsea are expected to part ways in the summer.

After talks in January with Bayern interested, race open again this summer with Nkunku keen on new transfer.”

Potential suitors include Bayern Munich and Arsenal, both of whom have shown interest in signing Nkunku.

The Frenchman came close to leaving Chelsea in the winter transfer window but a move away from Stamford Bridge did not materialise for him.

Maresca wants a new attacker this summer

It is looking like a certainty now with manager Enzo Maresca favouring other options in attack.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Nkunku’s departure appears imminent. His exit would not only free up significant wages but also allow Chelsea to reinvest the money generated from his move in their transfer business.

The player’s career has stalled in England since his move from the Bundesliga and he desperately needs a new adventure in his career to regain his form.

The attacker has been linked with a move to Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Tottenham.

