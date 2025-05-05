Leicester City contact ex-England manager to replace Ruud van Nistelrooy

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City are poised for a managerial change following a disappointing Premier League season that resulted in relegation.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took over in November 2024, managed only three wins in 23 league matches, leading to the club’s relegation with five games remaining.

There is a growing feeling at the King Power Stadium that Leicester are looking for a mangerial change after their disappointing season in the Premier League.

Both Steve Cooper and Van Nistelrooy, who followed the successful Enzo Maresca, failed to have the same impact at the club.

Van Nistelrooy is most likely heading out of Leicester

According to the Sky Sports, one of the frontrunners to succeed Van Nistelrooy is Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl.

The German tactician has garnered praise for his impressive work in Yorkshire, where he has injected structure and resilience into a previously struggling side.

Rohl had previously been on Leicester’s radar following Cooper’s dismissal but was ultimately overlooked at the time due to his lack of Championship experience.

Now, with Rohl’s stock having risen, Leicester’s hierarchy appear more open to the possibility of appointing him.

Alongside him, the club are also considering other options including former interim England manager and current England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley and Southampton boss Russell Martin.

Both are said to have been approached through their representatives, with Carsley’s youth development credentials and Martin’s possession-based style fitting the club’s long-term vision.

Lee Carsley could be the man for Leicester City

Carsley has done an excellent job with England U21s, guiding them to a European Championship title.

Leicester have a promising group of young players, and his background suits a rebuild.

As a coach who’s worked closely with England’s emerging talents, he brings a modern approach that could revive the club.

The Foxes appear to be prioritising a manager capable of both rebuilding the squad and delivering a return to the Premier League.

A final decision is expected soon, as Leicester look to lay the foundation for a bounce-back campaign.

