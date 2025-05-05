Liverpool make plans to replace Alexander-Arnold with 24-year-old right-back

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are actively pursuing a new right-back to fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international has announced he is going to leave the club this summer after refusing to sign a new contract.

The Premier League winners are set to lose one of their most important players at the club.

Alexander-Arnold is most likely heading to La Liga to join Real Madrid where he would be able to play football with his best friend Jude Bellingham.

Naturally, the Merseyside club have started looking at their options to replace the attacking full-back.

Arne Slot already has the option of Conor Bradley as a ready made replacement of Alexander-Arnold but he wants to add more depth and quality to the right-back position.

Liverpool identify Alexander-Arnold replacement

According to Empire of the Kop, the Merseyside club have made Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong their primary target.

The 24-year-old Dutch international has stood out in the Bundesliga for his electric pace, relentless energy, and ability to contribute going forward.

During the 2023/24 season, Frimpong played a key role in Leverkusen’s success, contributing an impressive number of goals and assists from a wing-back role.

Liverpool are preparing an opening bid estimated to be in the region of €35–40 million (£29.8–34.1m), with optimism growing that a deal could be reached.

Sources close to the player suggest that Frimpong is interested in a Premier League switch and is particularly keen on the opportunity to play at Anfield.

Liverpool have several options on their shortlist

Personal terms are unlikely to be a major stumbling block, but Liverpool are also mindful of potential competition and the unpredictable nature of transfer negotiations.

Despite their strong interest in Frimpong, Liverpool have wisely lined up backup options in case the deal does not materialise.

Among the alternatives being considered are Ola Aina of Nottingham Forest, Fiorentina’s Dodo, and Vanderson of AS Monaco.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Liverpool appear determined to finalise their right-back situation early, ensuring a smooth transition into a new era without Alexander-Arnold.

