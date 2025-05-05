Report: The real reason why Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced he has decided to leave the club this summer.

The England international is in the final few months of his contract at the club and he has announced today that he will not be signing a new deal at Anfield.

Fresh from winning the Premier League title this season, the boyhood Liverpool fan is set to part ways with the club this summer with the right-back reportedly interested in a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wants a new challenge

According to The Times, Alexander-Arnold is leaving the club because he wants a new challenge in his career, something that Liverpool cannot provide.

The defender has not fallen out with the club, as per the report, and he is only leaving for a new adventure in order to test himself in a new league and under different conditions.

Alexander-Arnold has been involved in two Premier League winning teams in his time at Anfield.

The right-back was also a part of the team that won the Champions League title under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The English defender has won all the possible trophies available with his boyhood club and now he wants to test himself in a new team which is most likely going to be Real Madrid.

Liverpool are going to miss his creativity

He is going to be missed at Anfield since he is not just a right-back, his passing range, creativity, and ability to dictate play from deep make him a key part of Liverpool’s buildup and attacking transitions.

His absence usually affects their width, delivery on set-pieces, and control in games, especially against teams that sit deep.

While they have solid backups like Joe Gomez or Conor Bradley, neither offer the same playmaking threat as Alexander-Arnold.

The Merseyside club tried their best to keep the right-back at the club but he had already made up his mind.

