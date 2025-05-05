“As far as I know” – Fabrizio Romano has underwhelming update for Man United fans

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United, who are looking to strengthen their attack this summer, have been linked with moves for several attackers.

Ruben Amorim wants to add more attacking options to his squad after the poor performances of his current attackers.

With Man United struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table and more so after their embarrassing defeat against Brentford, the call to sign a new attacker this summer has increased even more.

Man United want Cunha before other signings

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbuemo but journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed he is not the top target for Amorim’s team.

The reliable transfer news expert has reported that the Premier League giants remain interested in signing Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha and at the moment, they are not chasing a deal for Mbuemo.

While mentioning that, Romano also stated that the race to sign Mbuemo is still open.

Romano, writing for GiveMeSport, revealed:

“As far as I know, the main target remains Cunha. For Mbeumo there will be many clubs involved, so it’s an open race.”

Mbuemo will not be short of buyers

With 18 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season for Mbuemo, interest in his services will be high this summer.

With a number of Premier League teams including Arsenal and Newcastle United looking to strengthen their wide attacking positions, Mbuemo will be high on their agenda.

However, as far as Man United are concerned, they are completely focused on a deal for Cunha.

Along with signing the Brazilian attacker, they are looking to add a Brazilian midfielder to their squad next season with the Red Devils stepping up interest in Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

