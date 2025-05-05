Decision made: Romano claims documents being prepared for Liverpool player’s exit

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is all set to complete and exit from the club at the end of the season.

Real Madrid move close

Liverpool have confirmed that the player has already informed them regarding his decision, and Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that a move to Real Madrid is now just a matter of time.

The journalist has revealed that the player has already made his decision, and he has a verbal agreement with the Spanish club. Alexander-Arnold is now expected to sign a five-year contract with the La Liga giants. 

The 26-year-old has been an exceptional performer for Liverpool over the years, and his departure will be a blow for the club. It will be interesting to see if they can replace him adequately.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wants a new challenge

Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be attractive for any player, and it is no surprise that the England International has chosen to join them. He has proven himself in England, and he has won multiple major trophies with Liverpool. He will look to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career. 

However, losing a player of his ability on a free transfer would be a devastating blow for any club. It remains to be seen how Liverpool cope with his departure. 

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality right-back who is capable of influencing the game at both ends of the pitch.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool defender will look for major trophies with Real Madrid in the coming seasons. He could prove to be the ideal long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal. 

  1. We all new this would happen. No surprise, especially if you watch his performances in the last few weeks you could tell he wasnt interested. Now get in Frimpog who is a better defender.

