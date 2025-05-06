Arsenal enter race for Premier League attacker; ready to pay €70 million to sign him

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus, according to Fichajes.

The Gunners are preparing a substantial offer to secure the Ghanaian international’s services.

The 24-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Hammers, and his versatility and attacking ability have caught the attention of several top clubs, including Arsenal.

Arsenal are ready to offer around €70 million to secure his services. Mikel Arteta views Kudus as an ideal addition to bolster the Gunners’ attacking options, given his quality and proven track record in the Premier League.

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax in August 2023 for a reported fee of £38 million. Since then, he has made a significant impact, contributing 23 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal face competition to sign Kudus

While Arsenal appear to be leading the race for Kudus, they are not alone in their interest. Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with the player.

Arsenal’s offer of Champions League football and a clear role in Arteta’s project could give them the edge.

Additionally, Kudus’ preference to stay in London may work in Arsenal’s favour.

Arteta has struggled this season with lack of options in the wide attacking positions of his team.

The Gunners have seen both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka spend a significant amount of time out of the team with fitness issues.

Gunners need more depth in their attack

In order to add depth in that position, Arteta is looking to sign a new wide attacker and Kudus is the player that fits the profile Arteta is looking for.

West Ham, aware of the growing interest in their star player, are reportedly open to negotiations but are holding out for a significant fee, especially considering Kudus’s contract runs until 2028.

With the Gunners not pursuing a permanent move for Raheem Sterling, adding depth to their wide attacking positions is high crucial.

Exclusive: Arsenal joined by Liverpool and Man United to sign ‘real goalscorer’ this summer