Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing the Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old central defender is highly rated in Italy, and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for all three clubs.

According to TBR football, the three Premier League clubs have made enquiries for the Italian defender, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an official offer to sign him.

Pietro Comuzzo could be a future star

Comuzzo is a tremendous talent, and he has already established himself as an important player for Fiorentina. There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well.

The 20-year-old could develop into a reliable defender in England with the right guidance.

Clubs like Newcastle United, Brighton and Bournemouth are keeping tabs on his development as well.

Arsenal, Man United and Chelsea need defenders

Arsenal need defensive depth on the side, and the 20-year-old could be a long-term investment for them. They have done well to groom talented young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the development of Comuzzo as well.

Similarly, Manchester United need to start planning for the future, and they need quality alternatives to players like Harry Maguire. The Italian defender seems like the ideal acquisition for them. They could provide him with regular football and nurture him into a future star.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they have been quite vulnerable defensively, and it is no secret that they need a central defender in the summer. Wesley Fofana has struggled with injury problems, and Benoit Badiashile could be on his way out of the club. The 20-year-old defender could be a superb acquisition.

He is highly rated around Europe, and Fiorentina manager Raffaele Palladino recently described them as an “extraordinary” player. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.