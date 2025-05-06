Raheem Sterling of Arsenal looks on as players of Arsenal huddle prior to during a UEFA Champions League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Valencia defender Christian Mosquera at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old central defender is highly rated in La Liga, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a key player for Arsenal with the right guidance. They need to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit, and the youngster would be the ideal long-term investment for them.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal would be willing to pay €20 million in order to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if Valencia are willing to sanction his departure. He is a prized young prospect at the Spanish club, and they will not want to lose him easily.

The player has been linked with Chelsea recently. Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the Spaniard.

Cristhian Mosquera could fancy Arsenal move

Meanwhile, the young defender could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down. They have been fighting for the league title in the last few seasons, and they could provide him with the platform to compete in the Champions League and win major trophies.

The report claims that the player has one foot out of the club, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can secure his signature. The reported €20 million investment could look like a major bargain in the long term if he manages to fulfil his potential with the north London club.

Arsenal could help him develop

Arsenal have done well to groom talented young players in recent seasons, and they could play a role in the development of Mosquera.

The Spanish defender has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player, and he could be an asset for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta could nurture him into a future star.