Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz, and they could make a move for him this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal have identified him as a priority target this summer and manager Mikel Arteta believes that he will add some competitiveness on the flanks.

Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping tabs on him.

Arsenal could use Brahim Diaz

Arsenal have not been able to rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli this season due to the lack of depth in the squad. The arrival of Diaz will certainly solve that problem. Furthermore, Martinelli has been underwhelming this season, and more competition for places will help the team improve.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan has struggled for regular game time at Real Madrid, and he needs to join a club where he will play more often. Moving to Arsenal could be ideal.

Arteta knows the player well from his time at Manchester City, and the opportunity to work with the Spanish manager could be exciting for Diaz.

He has proven himself in Italy and Spain. However, he has had limited opportunities. He will look to play regularly, and Arsenal might be able to provide him that opportunity. He has been hailed as “fantastic”, especially in tight spaces, by the AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta.

Real Madrid likely to sell for the right price

It is fair to assume that Real Madrid could sanction his departure for the right price. He is not an indispensable asset for them, and they could be tempted to sell him if a lucrative proposal is presented.

The 25-year-old has 6 goals and 7 assists to his name this season. He is capable of operating on either flank as well as an attacking midfielder. His versatility will be a bonus for Arsenal if they get the deal done.

Signing quality attackers should be a priority for Arsenal heading into the summer transfer window. They have lacked quality and depth in the attacking unit this season, and it has cost them the league title.

Signing a dynamic attacker like Diaz and a reliable centre forward in the summer could make a huge difference and help them win major trophies.