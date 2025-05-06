(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsene Wenger, former Arsenal manager, has proposed a significant reform to the UEFA Europa League qualification rules.

His suggestion comes as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, both struggling in the Premier League, are on the verge of reaching the Europa League final.

Currently, the Europa League winner earns an automatic spot in the following season’s UEFA Champions League, a rule in place since 2014.

However, Wenger argues that this route to Europe’s top competition should be reconsidered, especially for teams underperforming domestically.

Arsene Wenger has an interesting suggestion

He believes that Europa League winners should qualify for the next season’s Europa League instead, maintaining the integrity of the Champions League.

While speaking on Bein Sport, Wenger said:

“They should qualify automatically for the Europa League again, not necessarily for the Champions League. Especially when you’re in a league where five teams qualify.”

He acknowledges that the current rule aims to keep the Europa League competitive, but questions its fairness when teams like Man United and Tottenham, positioned 15th and 16th respectively in the Premier League, could secure Champions League spots through this backdoor.

Tottenham and Man United fans are against Wenger

This perspective has sparked debate among football pundits and fans.

Some argue that the Europa League’s incentive of Champions League qualification adds value and competitiveness to the tournament. The timing of Wenger’s opinion is key here since United and Spurs, both rivals of the club he managed for over two decades, are getting closer to win a European trophy.

Others, like Wenger, feel it undermines the merit of European football.

As the Europa League final approaches, with United and Tottenham holding significant leads in their semi-final ties, UEFA may need to revisit and evaluate the implications of its qualification rules.

