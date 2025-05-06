Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, looks on during a press conference. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa attacker Leon Bailey has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and they could sanction his departure for a lucrative offer

The 27-year-old Jamaican winger has done reasonably well since moving to the Premier League, and he has been an important player for Aston Villa.

Leon Bailey could be sold

However, a report from Football Insider claims that they would be willing to let the player leave for the right price. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and it will be interesting to see if they can replace him adequately.

They need to bring in a dynamic winger capable of operating on either flank. They should look to bring in a quality striker as well, who will support Ollie Watkins in the attack.

Aston Villa have done well in recent months, and they will be pushing for Champions League qualification for the next season. They have taken giant strides on and off the pitch, and they are looking to build a formidable squad for the future.

Bailey has not been at his best in recent weeks, and it is no surprise that Aston Villa are looking to get rid of him and bring in an upgrade.

Chris Heck departure could hurt Villa

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s president of business operations, Chris Heck, has done an impressive job commercially since his arrival in 2023. He helped the Premier League club post a club record revenue last season and increased the turnover from £217.7 million to £275.7 million.

However, Aston Villa have now been handed a major blow. He has confirmed that he will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season and take up a new role at LIV Golf.

Aston Villa are looking to build an ambitious side capable of competing in the Champions League regularly, and they will need financial growth for that. They have overtaken clubs like Chelsea to compete in the Champions League this season.

