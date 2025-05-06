Exclusive: Arsenal joined by Liverpool and Man United to sign ‘real goalscorer’ this summer

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs are looking to sign a new striker this summer as they aim to strengthen their attacking options.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all in the market for a new striker and they have identified the same player as one of their targets.

While a number of players have been linked with a move to the Premier League to join one of those clubs but there is one name that has been constantly in the headlines for impressing the English clubs.

According to Caught Offside sources, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all preparing bids for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The 21-year-old attacker has scored 21 goals this season in 43 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

RB Leipzig have reportedly placed a valuation of €80–90 million on their prized asset, confident in his soaring potential and rising profile in European football.

However, interested clubs are hesitant to meet that figure, with most looking to negotiate a fee closer to €65–70 million.

Arsenal lead the race to sign Sesko

Arsenal are said to be particularly keen on signing the attacker, viewing Sesko as the ideal addition to Mikel Arteta’s attacking options, offering pace, aerial dominance, and clinical finishing.

United and Chelsea, both in transition and seeking long-term attacking solutions, also consider Sesko a top target. His versatility, being able to play as a lone striker or in a front two, makes him particularly appealing.

Liverpool are keeping close tabs as well, potentially seeing him as part of a future post-Salah evolution.

Premier League clubs face outside competition

Outside England, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as major contenders.

Bayern see Sesko as a possible long-term successor to Harry Kane, while PSG view him as part of their strategy to rebuild around youth.

Regardless of where he ends up, Sesko’s next move looks destined to be one of the defining transfers of the summer.

Christopher Vivell, Leipzig’s technical director, lauded him as a “real goalscorer,” highlighting his natural finishing abilities.

Report: Arsenal learn asking price for 14-goal target with left foot “like a wand”