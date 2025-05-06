Sources: Liverpool consider the surprise sale of Premier League title winning star

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa is once again at the center of transfer speculation as the summer window nears, with multiple clubs expressing interest in securing his services.

According to Caught Offside sources, Napoli and AC Milan are two of the most prominent Serie A sides monitoring the Italian winger’s situation, though a deal remains far from straightforward.

Chiesa, who joined Liverpool last summer from Italian side Juventus, could be on the move if the right offer comes in.

The Italian has only made five appearances in the Premier League for the Reds this season.

The Premier League side is reportedly willing to part ways with the 27-year-old, but only on a permanent basis.

Liverpool decide Chiesa’s asking price

They have set a valuation of €15–20 million, an affordable price tag for many top European clubs given Chiesa’s experience and versatility.

The main stumbling block for a potential return to Italy is Chiesa’s salary. While AC Milan view him as a quality addition, they are wary of his wage demands.

Napoli, on the other hand, are even less likely to match his current salary, which is considered excessive by their financial standards.

However, both clubs remain interested and could attempt to negotiate a deal if compromises are reached.

Chiesa to Tottenham?

Tottenham have also entered the race and could emerge as serious contenders.

Fabio Paratici, who has longstanding ties with Chiesa from his time at Juventus, is expected to return to a formal role at Spurs following the end of his suspension.

His relationship with Chiesa’s agent, Fali Ramadani, could prove crucial in steering the winger towards North London.

While a Serie A return remains an appealing prospect, Spurs’ growing interest, coupled with their financial ability and personal connections, may give them an edge in signing the Premier League title winning Liverpool star.

Along with Chiesa, Harvey Elliott could also leave the club with Wolves interested in him.

