Exclusive: Man United and Man City battle to bring assist machine back to Premier League

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Francisco Trincao is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after wingers in European football, with his name dominating the headlines as the summer transfer window approaches.

The 25-year-old Sporting Lisbon star has reignited his career in Portugal following a mixed spell in Spain and England, and top clubs across the continent are now circling.

According to Caught Offside sources, Premier League giants such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United are all closely tracking the Portuguese talent, while European heavyweights Juventus and Barcelona remain in contention.

With so much attention surrounding him, Trincao could be on the verge of a major move that could define the next phase of his career.

Ruben Amorim wants Trincao at Man United

Manchester United’s interest in Trincao is being driven by manager Ruben Amorim.

Having previously coached the player at Sporting, Amorim understands Trincao’s style and strengths.

He sees him as an ideal addition to a United side in need of more creativity and width on the right flank.

Amorim is said to have personally requested the club to make a move, with Sporting valuing their star at around €40 million.

City’s pursuit of Trincao has reportedly been influenced by Hugo Viana, Sporting’s sporting director, who is expected to join the Etihad setup in the coming months.

Viana, a long-time admirer of Trincao, is believed to have personally endorsed the move.

The winger previously had a loan spell in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he showed flashes of brilliance but struggled for consistency.

Man City and Arsenal are also part of the race

City, however, see his improved form and maturity at Sporting as evidence that he’s ready for another shot in England, this time under Pep Guardiola’s guidance.

Trincao is not the only player the Manchester giants are battling for this summer.

Arsenal have taken an aggressive approach in their pursuit. The North London club has reportedly offered to double Trincao’s current salary to tempt him to move to the Emirates.

The Gunners have already initiated negotiations with the player’s representatives and even dispatched scouts to monitor his recent performances.

Sporting, however, remain reluctant to lose such a key asset and are working to extend his contract and resist offers unless their valuation is met.

Barcelona, who originally signed Trincao from Braga in 2020, continue to monitor the situation with interest. Though the buy-back clause in his contract has expired, the Catalan giants still hold 50% of any future transfer fee due to a sell-on clause.

The right-winger has scored nine goals this season and provided 18 assists in 51 matches for the Portuguese club.

The race to sign Trincao is set to intensify in the coming weeks.

Agent of Man United star who wants to leave the club spotted with Man City officials