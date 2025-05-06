The Leeds United team huddle prior to the Sky Bet Championship match against Hull City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and Leeds United are keen on him.

According to a report from TheBoyHotspur, Leeds are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old Brazilian, and they will have to pay €35 million in order to sign him.

The player has not been able to live up to the expectations since the move to the north London club, and it is no surprise that Tottenham are willing to sell him. They should look to cut their losses on the player and move on.

Leeds need a striker

Meanwhile, Leeds will need a quality attacker leading the line for them in the Premier League next season. They have done well in the Championship, but they need to improve their squad in order to survive in the top flight.

Richarlison has previously proven his quality in the Premier League, and he could be the ideal acquisition. He will be desperate to get his career back on track with regular football, and Leeds could provide him with that opportunity. A move away from the limelight could help him rediscover his form and confidence without being put under too much pressure.

Richarlison needs a fresh start

A move to Leeds could be ideal for the Brazilian. They will be hoping to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they need quality players. The Tottenham star could be the ideal acquisition. They have the financial resources to pay €35 million for him as well.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done quickly. They will face competition from clubs like Everton and Newcastle United as well.

