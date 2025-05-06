(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

After securing promotion to the Premier League, Leeds United are set to have a busy summer transfer window.

The club officials are determined to spend money in order to improve the level of the squad so that they can compete in the Premier League next season.

Leeds would be hoping to avoid the mistakes they made last time when they were relegated from the league.

The Whites are determined to sign a new attacker this summer in order to bolster their attacking firepower.

Jamie Vardy to Leeds United?

Leeds United are considering a move for veteran striker Jamie Vardy following his announcement to leave Leicester City after a 13-year tenure, according to Teamtalk.

Vardy, 38, is leaving the Foxes as a free agent after their relegation from the Premier League.

During his time at Leicester, he scored 198 goals and was instrumental in their remarkable 2015–16 Premier League title win.

Vardy’s experience and goal-scoring quality are seen as valuable assets for the newly promoted side.

Meanwhile, Wrexham, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have shown interest in Leeds striker Patrick Bamford.

The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries and form at Elland Road but Wrexham believe he can be the right man to lead their attack next season in the Championship.

Leeds would have to sign his replacement and they have identified the experienced Vardy as the player.

Daniel Farke is ready to make big changes

Bamford might not be the only player they would have to replace this summer. Goalkeeper Illan Meslier could be the other one.

The potential departure of Bamford could free up wages and squad space for Leeds, facilitating a move for Vardy but Leeds face competition from other clubs, including Wolves and Everton, who are also interested in signing Vardy.

The newly-promoted side have also identified Evan Ferguson as the player to strengthen their attack ahead of next season.

