Angelo Stiller of Stuttgart in action during a Bundesliga match. (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller at the end of the season, and they are serious about getting the deal done.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding for the German club this season, and he is highly rated across Europe.

According to a report from Stuttgarter Nachrichten, the player is a major focus for Liverpool, heading into the summer transfer window, and they are serious about signing him. He is likely to cost around €60 million, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to pay up.

Liverpool need Angelo Stiller

It is no secret that they need to sign a quality defensive midfielder this summer. Wataru Endo is in the twilight stages of his career, and he is not a regular starter for the club either. Arne Slot does not fancy him enough to hand him regular opportunities, and therefore Liverpool will need an upgrade. Stiller has the quality to start for the Premier League champions, and he could be a key player for the club.

The German International is excellent when it comes to reading the game and winning duels and tackles. He will help shield the back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. He has four goals and nine assists to his name as well, and he will help the team creatively.

Stiller has been likened to Toni Kroos because of his playing style.

The reported price might seem expensive, but he has the quality to justify the investment. The 24-year-old could improve further with coaching and experience. Regular football in England could help him develop further.

Stiller is highly rated

Joshua Kimmich has described him as a “technically strong” player. He is regarded as one of the finest defensive midfielders in German football right now, and there is no doubt that he deserves to compete at a high level. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done in the coming weeks.

They have dealt with Stuttgart in the past when they signed Endo, and they will be hoping to secure an agreement for Stiller as well.