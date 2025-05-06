Liverpool’s ‘technically gifted football player’ could leave the club because of Man United

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

With Liverpool looking to have a busy summer transfer window, some of their players are expected to leave the club.

Darwin Nunez, who has struggled a lot for Liverpool this season, could be one of the first names leaving the club.

Squad players like Kostas Tsimikas and Wataru Endo may also consider their future due to limited playing time at Anfield under Arne Slot.

There is another player who has just been a benchwarmer at the club all season and that is Harvey Elliott.

The midfielder has been used as a substitute by Slot all season and this summer may provide him the opportunity to become a starter for another Premier League club.

Wolves want Liverpool midfielder Elliott

According to GiveMeSport, Wolves are exploring the opportunity to sign Liverpool midfielder Elliott.

They are doing that because Matheus Cunha is most likely heading out of the club this summer with Manchester United working strongly to secure his services.

Elliott is being eyed as a potential replacement of Cunha, someone who can provide the team with creativity in the final third and offer threat in front of goal.

At Liverpool, Elliott has continued to develop, showcasing his versatility by playing in various midfield and attacking roles but he has seen little playing time for the Premier League champions this season.

His head might be turned with the opportunity of becoming the focal point of another Premier League side.

He could also choose to be a part of the promising project at Liverpool but at Anfield his contribution will be much less.

Wolves have shown interest by making enquiry

While there has been no official bid yet, the likelihood of Wolves making an enquiry suggests that they are seriously considering Elliott as a transfer target.

The move would depend on Liverpool’s willingness to part with the young talent and the terms that both clubs can agree upon.

As the transfer window approaches, this potential move will be one to watch, with Wolves aiming to bolster their squad and Elliott seeking opportunities for regular first-team football.

