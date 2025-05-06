A detailed view of a black corner flag in remembrance of the victims of the Munich air disaster. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Championship midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

The 19-year-old has been outstanding in the Championship for the Black Cats, and he has 4 goals and 3 assists to his name in the league. Bellingham has been chosen as the Championship’s young player of the season as well.

He has been linked with Chelsea recently.

Man United could do well to sign Jobe Bellingham

There is no doubt that he has the potential to play in the Premier League, and he could be an important first-team player for Manchester United in the long term. He has been described as a “freak of nature” due to his combative presence and physicality.

Manchester United need more physicality and technical ability in the middle of the park. The 19-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. He has shown his quality in the Championship, and he has the ability to make the step up to the top flight as well.

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be quite exciting for him.

Crystal Palace keen on Sunderland ace

As per TBR Football, Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on the England under-21 international as well. They are long-term admirers of the player, and they believe that he could be a quality long-term acquisition for the club.

Crystal Palace have done well to bring in talented young players like Adam Wharton, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in recent years, and they have helped them develop into quality Premier League players. They believe that the Sunderland midfielder could be tempted to join them as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Sunderland will not want to lose the player easily, and they are likely to demand a premium for him. Manchester United certainly have the finances to get the deal across the line.

They need to improve their squad in the summer if they want to bounce back strongly next year. Bellingham would be a superb long-term investment for them, and he could prove to be worth the money in future.