Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are willing to submit an offer of around €80 million (£68m) for the South American defender.

He has established himself as one of the best defenders in La Liga, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Manchester United. Chelsea have been linked with the player as well.

Man United need Ronald Araujo

Manchester United have been defensively vulnerable this season, and they have conceded 51 goals in 35 league matches. They need a quality central defender, and the Barcelona star could be the ideal acquisition.

Apart from his defensive skills, he will help Manchester United with his composure and distribution skills as well. He is versatile enough to operate as a full back, and his versatility will be a bonus.

The player has proven himself in La Liga, and he can succeed in the Premier League as well. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona are willing to accept the €80 million offer when it is presented. Manager Hansi Flick rates him highly, and he has publicly admitted his desire to keep the player.

He said to beIN Sports: “I want him in my team because he’s one of the best defenders.”

Bayern Munich keen on Barcelona star

Meanwhile, Manchester United will face competition from German champions Bayern Munich. It will be interesting to see where the Uruguayan international ends up. He is certainly good enough for the Premier League and the Bundesliga. He could be a key player for both clubs.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to join a club capable of winning major trophies. Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding, whereas Bayern Munich are at a level where they can fight for major trophies regularly. It remains to be seen if he decides to join the German club.

Premier League champions Liverpool are thought to be keeping tabs on the player.