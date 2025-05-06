Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, acknowledges the fans prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi at the end of the season.

They wanted to sign the 24-year-old England International defender last year as well, but they were priced out of a move for him. Crystal Palace were holding out for a fee of around £70 million last year.

Price drop likely this summer

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Crystal Palace are unlikely to demand that kind of money this summer. Newcastle remain keen on the player, and they are now expected to return for him.

“Newcastle are still interested in Marc Guehi,” he told Football Insider. “They want to sign a centre-back and he is the outstanding candidate for them. “Everybody knows how keen on him they were last year, and he’s done nothing in the time since to put off potential suitors. “He’s not going to cost the £ 70 million Palace turned down last year because of his contract situation. “So for Newcastle, that will be a boost to their chances to get it done on a cheaper deal. “That doesn’t mean he’ll be cheap by any means, but it won’t be that same £70million fee.“

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. They need defensive reinforcements, and the England International could form a solid partnership with Sven Botman at the heart of their defence.

Marc Guehi would improve Newcastle

Newcastle need to improve defensively if they want to fight for major trophies. They have shown tremendous growth in recent seasons, and they are currently pushing for Champions League qualification. They have managed to win the English League Cup this season as well. However, they need better players to compete with the elite clubs.

Guehi will help them improve defensively. Joining Newcastle could allow him to play in the Champions League next season as well. His former club Chelsea are keen on him as well.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle come forward with an offer to sign the player in the coming weeks. They will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable amount of money. His contract with Crystal Palace expires in 2026, and the London club will be under pressure to sell him this summer.