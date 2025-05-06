Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal celebrates their team scoring. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has been linked with a move away from the club, and Arsenal have been mentioned as a potential destination for him.

The 29-year-old is one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and he has been outstanding for the West Midlands club. He has been linked with Arsenal, and former Premier League scout Mick Brown believes that the player would be open to joining them.

The player has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Arsenal move could tempt the player

Brown has revealed to Football Insider that Watkins was an Arsenal fan as a youngster, and he would be interested in joining them. However, Arsenal will have to agree on a deal with Aston Villa.

“Watkins would be interested in a move to Arsenal,” he told Football Insider. “He was an Arsenal fan as a youngster and feels he could become their main centre-forward. “If they want to bring Rashford in permanently, I expect he could be allowed to leave. “It will have to be an offer that’s right for Villa though, so that comes down to whether Arsenal are willing to meet whatever his asking price may be.”

The England international is a key player for them, and it is fair to assume that they will not let the player leave easily. Arsenal might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

Arsenal need Ollie Watkins

They need a quality striker, and Watkins would be the ideal acquisition. He has experience and quality to make a big difference in the final third. He could transform Arsenal in the attack. The player has 16 goals this season, and he has picked up 13 assists as well. He could be a major upgrade on Arsenal’s current options.

Arsenal have not been able to win a major trophy despite coming close to the title in the last few seasons. A quality striker could make a big difference for them. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay up.