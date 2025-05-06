(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are setting their sights on strengthening their defensive unit ahead of the summer transfer window and have made enquiries about AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, according to a report from Milan Live.

The Magpies endured a shaky start to the current campaign but soon found their rhythm again under Eddie Howe.

They managed to break their trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup after beating Arne Slot’s Liverpool side in the final.

Newcastle United are preparing for next season

The Toon Army are now focused on qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Howe’s side are currently 4th in the Premier League, one point behind 3rd place Manchester City.

To prepare for the next season and compete in European competition, Newcastle have identified their transfer targets.

The club has begun identifying reinforcements, with Tomori emerging as a leading candidate.

The 27-year-old Tomori has been at AC Milan since initially arriving on loan from Chelsea in 2021, eventually becoming a permanent fixture in the squad.

Over his time in Italy, he has made more than 150 appearances and played a key role in Milan’s 2022 Serie A title triumph.

Tomori could be allowed to leave AC Milan

Despite his importance to the team, Tomori’s future is now uncertain. AC Milan are reportedly considering offloading players to fund new signings this summer, and Tomori could be among those made available.

A move back to the Premier League might appeal to the five-time England international, who is still in the peak years of his career.

At Newcastle, he would bring quality and energy to a backline that currently relies on experienced veterans like Fabian Schar and Dan Burn.

Along with signing a new defender, the Magpies are interested in a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is also on the radar of Newcastle.

Exclusive: Newcastle United and Aston Villa battle for relegated attacking midfielder