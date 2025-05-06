Report: Arsenal expected to part ways with English star after a troubled season

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly decided not to pursue a permanent transfer for Raheem Sterling following his season-long loan from Chelsea, according to Football Insider.

The 30-year-old winger joined the Gunners in August 2024, aiming to revive his career under Mikel Arteta, with whom he previously worked at Manchester City.

However, Sterling’s impact at the Emirates has been limited, leading the club to reconsider their long-term plans.

The English winger was considered surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge last summer and even though Arsenal are one of Chelsea’s biggest rivals, the Blues did not hesitate in sending the player on a loan move to the Gunners.

Sterling has struggled at Arsenal

Sterling was expected to provide the Gunners an extra attacking option and versatility in the final third but his performances and his over all demeanour has been highly questionable.

It appears like Sterling is just not the player who impressed at Man City and won numerous trophies with Pep Guardiola’s side.

During his loan spell, Sterling has struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup, making only a handful of Premier League starts and contributing minimally in terms of goals and assists.

Mikel Arteta is not impressed with Sterling

His performances have not met the expectations set by both the coaching staff and supporters, prompting Arsenal to explore alternative options for strengthening their attacking lineup.

The emergence of young talents like Ethan Nwaneri has further influenced Arsenal’s decision.

Nwaneri’s development has provided the team with fresh energy and versatility in the forward positions, reducing the necessity to retain Sterling beyond his loan period

The 30-year-old is now expected to return to his parent club Chelsea who will be desperately looking to offload him this summer.

The Gunners are looking to add a wide attacker to their squad this summer and they have identified Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman as one of their targets.

Manchester United winger Antony is another player on the radar of the North London club.

Arsenal transfer update: Gunners to hold talks with the agent of £70m striker