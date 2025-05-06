Report: 33-goal attacker involved in talks with Man United, salary package disclosed

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly taken significant steps toward securing Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli, according to Santi Aouna.

Aouna has revealed that a “first meeting” between the player’s entourage and the Red Devils took place, indicating serious intent from the Premier League giants.

Despite flashes of promise, neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee have managed to establish themselves as prolific goal scorers in the Premier League, with the pair combining for just six league goals so far.

This glaring lack of firepower has forced the club’s recruitment team to explore new options to lead the line next season.

Osimhen has been in red hot form this season

On the other hand, Osimhen has scored 33 goals and provided eight assists in 37 appearances for Galatasaray this season.

Known for his explosive pace, aerial threat, and clinical finishing, he would represent a significant upgrade for United’s frontline.

However, securing his services will not come cheap, he is reportedly demanding a salary of around £10.2 million annually, which translates to roughly £196,000 per week.

While United remain keen on Osimhen, they are also keeping tabs on alternative options.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres is believed to be the top name on their striker shortlist.

Man United see Osimhen as an affordable option

The Swedish international has enjoyed a sensational campaign in Portugal, attracting widespread attention but negotiations with Sporting may prove difficult, as the Lisbon club are under no pressure to sell and Gyokeres has a release clause reportedly set at €100 million.

As far as Osimhen’s value is concerned, Napoli are willing to sanction his exit for around £55 million, a significantly lower sum than what Gyokeres would cost.

If Man United are serious about returning to the top of English and European football, securing a striker of Osimhen’s pedigree should be a no-brainer.

In order to make way for Osimhen, the Red Devils are considering selling Hojlund this summer with Juventus interested in the attacker.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo is another player on the radar of the Premier League giants.

“He would be open to it” – Journalist claims Chelsea star would be open to Man United move