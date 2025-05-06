Report: Euro giants initiate contact to sign Man United star with ‘big personality’

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United will have a few changes in their attack ahead of next season.

This season has made it clear that they need new options upfront, particularly after the disappointing performances of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

It appears like the Red Devils have made up their mind to let one of their attackers leave this summer and it is most likely going to be Hojlund.

But United should not get worried as one of the biggest clubs in the world are ready to take Hojlund away from them.

Juventus want Man United striker

Hojlund could be set for a sensational return to Serie A, with Juventus reportedly expressing concrete interest in the Danish international ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri are exploring the possibility of signing the 22-year-old despite his inconsistent Premier League campaign.

Hojlund has managed just four goals in the Premier League so far this season, one more than fellow young forward Joshua Zirkzee, but his lack of impact over 20 starts has raised questions within the United hierarchy.

Juventus, on the other hand, are preparing for an attacking overhaul of their own. Despite renewing Arkadiusz Milik’s contract, the Turin-based giants are expected to lose Dusan Vlahovic, who has not entered into discussions over a contract extension.

Rasmus Hojlund could shine in Serie A

He is likely to be sold before his deal expires in 2026 which would pave the way for Hojlund to join Juventus this summer if everything goes to plan for the Serie A giants.

Juventus have reportedly conducted “exploratory checks” and has now moved to initiate more serious contact with Man United over a potential deal.

A move back to Italy could provide the young Dane with a more favourable tactical environment in which to rediscover his confidence and form.

Former Man United boss Erik ten Hag praised Hojlund by saying that the attacker has a ‘big personality’.

