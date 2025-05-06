Liverpool Football Club Champions flags on sale near Anfield. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keeping tabs on the AS Monaco defender Vanderson, and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

According to a report from Empire of the Kop, Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is keeping tabs on the Brazilian defender, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an offer for him.

Liverpool need Vanderson

Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave the club at the end of the season, and he’s expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. Liverpool are looking at alternatives, and they have identified the Brazilian as an option.

The 23-year-old has done quite well in the French league, and he is good enough for the Premier League as well. Apart from his defensive qualities, he can be quite effective going forward, and he could add a new dimension to the Liverpool attack.

He has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur as well.

The Brazilian could be very useful

Alexander-Arnold has been exceptional for Liverpool, and he is more than just a defender. He has helped Liverpool create numerous goal-scoring opportunities with his passing and vision. Vanderson could help them in the attack as well.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure an agreement with Monaco for the player. Convincing the Brazilian to join them should not be difficult. He has been described as a very ambitious player in the past, and he could be tempted to join a big club.

Philippe Clement once described him as “very ambitious and a huge perfectionist.”

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for major trophies consistently. They have won the league title this season, and they will look to do well in the Champions League next year. The opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down for the South American.