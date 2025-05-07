Mikel Arteta and Bryan Mbeumo (Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images, Getty Images)

Arsenal are planning to address their forward line this summer as they aim to end their trophy drought in the 2025-26 season. A new striker will be sought, while there is also a desire for both wings to be addressed.

Like striker, Left wing also appears to be a priority for Arsenal, who have been linked with the likes of Nico Williams and Anthony Gordon. But there is also plans for the opposite flank to be looked at too, with club bosses keen to sign a player to complete with Bukayo Saka.

Saka’s three-months absence due to a hamstring injury proved to be very costly for Arsenal, who lost ground in the Premier League and also exited the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during that period. And that is why there is a desire for a suitable competitor to be signed.

Arsenal add Bryan Mbeumo to summer shortlist

According to TEAMtalk, Bryan Mbeumo is one of the players that Arsenal are running the rule over ahead of the summer transfer opening in June. The Cameroon international has been in spectacular form this season, having scored 18 times (and also provided six assists) in 35 Premier League appearances for Brentford.

Unsurprisingly, there is a whole host of clubs interested in signing Mbeumo this summer, with Chelsea and Man United among those lining up a move. Brentford are already resigning themselves to a sale, although it may end up costing over £50m for an agreement to be reached.

Arsenal may have reservations about spending so much on a player that may not be regular starter due to Saka’s presence. But as long as Mbeumo is comfortable acting as a player that can come in and out of the side, there is no doubt that he should be a player that the Londoners look to purchase.