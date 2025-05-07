Arsenal make offer for “fantastic player” wanted by Premier League rivals Man United

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made it his priority to sign a new attacker in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners lost out on the Premier League title once again this season, just like the last two seasons, and a large reason behind that is a lack of proper goal scorer at the club.

None of the Arsenal players have scored in double figures this season in the Premier League.

In order to address the main issue facing his team, he is ready to step into the market for a new number nine.

Arsenal approach Ipswich striker Delap

The North London club have reportedly approached the representatives of Liam Delap, aiming to secure his services as a supporting striker to complement a more established front man, according to Football Transfers.

This move comes after Andrea Berta, Arsenal’s sporting director, successfully convinced Arteta to re-evaluate the club’s recruitment strategy.

Under Berta’s guidance, Arsenal have steered away from their previous pursuit of Benjamin Sesko, whose release clause now surpasses €80 million. Instead, the club have turned their attention to Viktor Gyokeres and a younger, cost-effective option in Delap.

The Ipswich Town forward’s impressive displays in the Premier League have caught Arsenal’s eye, with Berta viewing him as an ideal understudy to Gyokeres should the Swedish striker make the switch to the Emirates.

Gunners want Delap as a second striker

The Gunners have expressed a willingness to meet the 22-year-old’s personal demands but made it clear that he would need to compete for his place, likely starting as a secondary option behind Gyokeres or another senior striker if one is signed.

Manchester United, who are looking for a new striker this summer, have also been linked with a move for the former Manchester City player.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has described the Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap as a “fantastic player”.

