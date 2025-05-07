Bukayo Saka misses against PSG (Photo by TNT Sports)

Arsenal crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday after a 2-1 defeat to PSG at the Parc des Princes, with that result ensuring the Ligue 1 champions emerged as 3-1 victors on aggregate after winning at the Emirates last week.

It was a tough evening for Arsenal, who fell behind in the first half to a ferocious strike from Fabian Ruiz, and despite David Raya saving a Vitinha penalty, PSG would double their lead soon after when Achraf Hakimi curled into the far corner.

Despite being three goals down on aggregate, there had been a glimmer of hope for Arsenal. Bukayo Saka netted at close range after his initial effort was blocked to make it 2-1 on the night, and it could have got even better for Mikel Arteta’s side soon after when their star player was presented with another chance.

Ally McCoist in disbelief at Saka open goal miss vs PSG

Bukayo Saka misses from close range ? Just minutes after pulling a goal back for Arsenal, he fires the ball over the crossbar ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/NAsmHnzQ3h — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 7, 2025

Riccardo Calafiori delivered an excellent cross that was out of the reach of Gianluigi Donnarumma, but with the goal at his mercy, Saka blazed the effort over the crossbar, much to the disbelief of TNT Sports co-commentator Ally McCoist.

“He’s just leaning back. Maybe he just takes his eye off the ball. But that is a miss, an absolute… He’s got to get over (the ball).”

Arsenal and Saka, who was picked out for a disappointing performance in last week’s first leg, will never know what would have happened had the ball found the net via Saka’s foot, but there is no doubt that PSG nerves would have increased tenfold had it gone 3-2 on aggregate in that moment. Instead, Luis Enrique’s side were able to see it out with relative ease to reach their second Champions League final, where they will face Inter Milan.

The defeat in Paris signals an end to Arsenal’s season from a competitive standpoint, with their only objective now being not to be dragged into the race to finish inside the Champions League places in the Premier League.