Arteta & Berta to discuss Arsenal launching surprise transfer raid on CL opponents PSG

Lee Kang-in in action for PSG (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images for Qatar Airways)

Arsenal could reportedly launch a summer transfer window move for tonight’s Champions League opponents Paris Saint-Germain.

Regardless of tonight’s result, it looks like a busy summer is an absolute must for the Gunners after a difficult campaign which could still see them surprisingly drop out of the Champions League places in the Premier League table.

New sporting director Andrea Berta has been brought in to help Mikel Arteta strengthen his squad, and it seems PSG’s Lee Kang-in is a player on the club’s radar.

That’s according to the Sun, who state that Berta is expected to try persuading Arteta to make room for the South Korea international in his squad.

Arsenal could do with more depth in the attacking midfield department, and Lee has shown some potential, even if he hasn’t managed to play regularly for PSG.

Lee Kang-in made available by PSG

The Sun’s report adds that Lee is expected to be one of the players available on the market from this PSG squad this summer.

The 24-year-old has managed 44 appearances in all competitions this season, but is not an automatic starter for Luis Enrique’s star-studded squad.

That could mean there’s an opportunity there for Arsenal, though some fans might question if the club need to aim a bit higher.

If Lee hasn’t been good enough for a club like PSG, then it’s perhaps hard to imagine he’d really improve Arteta’s side sufficiently to close the gap on Liverpool in next year’s title race.

Arsenal preparing for crucial PSG second leg

It will be interesting to see if Lee plays any role tonight as PSG host Arsenal at the Parc des Princes.

The Gunners trail 1-0 from a surprise first leg defeat at the Emirates Stadium, but this tie is surely far from over.

Although Arsenal haven’t been at their best lately, losing 2-1 at home to Bournemouth at the weekend, they know their season rests on tonight’s game and they have shown they can step up for the biggest matches under Arteta’s management.