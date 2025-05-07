Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey (Photo by Imago)

Aston Villa could be set for another busy summer, but it could be a transfer window that is influenced by PSR. Big money has been spent in the last 12 months, so there may be sales needed in order to balance the books – and appease the Premier League.

Aston Villa will hope that they can qualify for next season’s Champions League, but with four matches to go, their task is a difficult one. Should they miss out, they could be under more pressure to address PSR concerns, and that is where sales would come in.

Aston Villa open to selling Jacob Ramsey amid PSR concerns

One player that would be a top candidate to be sold in this situation is Jacob Ramsey, who is a long-term target of Tottenham. The 23-year-old is an academy graduate, so his sale would represent pure profit for Aston Villa. And as a result, they are open to a selling in the summer, as Mick Brown has told Football Insider.

“Jacob Ramsey is one I hear could leave Villa. It’s a bit like the Kobbie Mainoo situation at Man United where he would be sold issues to help them raise money because of their financial issues. That money could then be spent on new players who would improve their side.

“I don’t think the manager knows where Ramsey fits in with his plans. He’s played in midfield and out wide without really managing to establish himself anywhere. There are players ahead of him in both positions, so if a big offer comes in I think they’ll sell.

“From his point of view as well, he’ll want to be playing regular first-team football at this stage of his career and I don’t think he’ll get that at Villa. So it could be a deal that works for all parties, providing the fee is right, and I’m sure there won’t be a shortage of interest because he’s a talented player.”