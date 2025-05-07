Bid prepared after Man United star’s representatives held transfer talks earlier this week

Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes reportedly looks set to become a top summer transfer target for Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal.

The Portugal international has had another superb season for Man Utd, establishing himself as one of the very finest players in the world in his position, as well as a stand-out performer in this otherwise mediocre Red Devils squad.

It would be a huge blow for United to lose Fernandes at this stage, but it seems this could be a genuine risk after recent developments.

With Mohamed Salah recently signing a new contract with Liverpool, it seems Al Hilal now plan to use their funds on making Fernandes a key target for this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Bruno Fernandes’ representatives have already held talks with Al Hilal

The report adds that Fernandes’ representatives held talks with Al Hilal earlier this week, so this certainly seems like a potentially worrying situation for United.

Even if Fernandes is not the youngest and will turn 31 later this year, it seems hard to imagine that the club could easily replace him.

Saudi clubs tend to have a lot of money to throw at signings, so that could give MUFC very decent funds to work with, but it still seems like a risk that wouldn’t be worth taking.

Ruben Amorim hasn’t made the best start to life at Old Trafford, so losing Fernandes in his first summer transfer window could derail this project even further.

Bruno Fernandes shouldn’t head to Saudi Arabia just yet

Fernandes might well be tempted by a big pay-day at this stage of his career, but he surely still has more to prove in Europe.

The former Sporting Lisbon man hasn’t exactly won much at the very highest level, so we’d argue that he needs to stay at United for a bit longer.

If Fernandes can play a part getting United at least a bit closer to where they want to be, then that could cement his status as a club legend.