Crystal Palace eye 36-year-old boss in case Oliver Glasner leaves the club

Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Rohl as a potential successor to Oliver Glasner, amid speculation linking Glasner with a move to RB Leipzig, according to Sky Sports German reporter Philipp Hinze.

Fulham are also said to be interested in Rohl, should their current manager, Marco Silva, depart.

Rohl, 36, has garnered attention for his commendable work with Sheffield Wednesday, steering the club to a mid-table finish in the Championship despite off-field challenges.

His contract includes a release clause in the single-digit million-pound range, making him an accessible option for Premier League clubs seeking fresh managerial talent.

Oliver Glasner is wanted by RB Leipzig

Glasner, who has led Crystal Palace to the FA Cup Final, is reportedly on RB Leipzig’s radar, given his previous managerial stints in the Bundesliga.

While Palace are keen to retain Glasner and have initiated contract renewal talks, they are also preparing for the possibility of his departure by considering alternatives like Rohl.

Rohl’s coaching résumé includes roles at RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich, and the German national team.

His experience and tactical acumen have made him a sought-after figure, with interest not only from Crystal Palace and Fulham but also from recently relegated sides like Leicester City and Southampton.

Danny Rohl to Crystal Palace?

As the managerial carousel continues, Rohl’s next move remains a subject of keen interest among clubs aiming to secure new manager next season.

Crystal Palace would love to keep Glasner at the club as the manager is most likely guiding them to a top half finish in the Premier League and he has also taken them to the FA Cup final where they will face Manchester City.

There are reports about the uncertain future of Glasner but at the moment, the Eagles just have the FA Cup final on their mind.

Along with Glasner, the Eagles could lose Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi this summer.

