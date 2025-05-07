Bright Osayi-Samuel and Oliver Glasner (Photo by Photomatch, Getty Images)

Crystal Palace look set to lose captain Marc Guehi this summer, and as a result, a new central defender will be needed. But there is also a desire to add depth at full-back, especially as FA Cup success would ensure that Europa League football is played at Selhurst Park in the 2025-26 season.

Daniel Munoz is the undisputed starter at right wing-back for Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, with his current backup being Nathaniel Clyne. But the former Liverpool player looks set to depart in the summer, with his contract expiring at the end of June. And as such, an upgrade is being courted.

Crystal Palace have already identified their top target for this need, and a deal is said to be close to completion.

Crystal Palace close to finalise Bright Osayi-Samuel agreement

As reported by Fotomac (via SportWitness), Crystal Palace are close to agreeing a pre-contract with Bright Osayi-Samuel, who sees his Fenerbahce deal expire at the end of the season. The 27-year-old has also attracted the attention of Leeds, but it is very much the FA Cup finalists that are favourites to secure his signature.

According to the report, Crystal Palace have been in talks with Osayi-Samuel’s representatives for some time, and a four-year contract offer is already on the table, with a yearly salary of €4.5m having been proposed.

Osayi-Samuel has played 33 times for Fenerbahce this season, so his departure would be a loss for the Turkish giants. But in that same breath, it would be a gain for Crystal Palace as he would be a valuable addition to Glasner’s squad.

It remains to be seen whether this deal gets over the line, but it appears that there is a very good chance of that happening. But until anything is signed, Crystal Palace will be reserved.