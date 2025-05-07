Best Arsenal source reveals Mikel Arteta could swing major deal in Gunners’ favour

Dean Huijsen celebrates with his Spain teammates (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Dean Huijsen may have some reservations about joining Arsenal, but they can’t be ruled out just yet, according to Simon Phillips.

The Bournemouth defender is being targeted by Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea this summer, and the latter may be leading the race for the moment.

That’s according to Phillips’ report, in which he also says the best Arsenal sources he’s spoken to have also given him some potentially key information.

It seems that Huijsen has concerns about the competition for places at the Emirates Stadium, but it’s also suggested that Mikel Arteta could still play a part in luring the Spain international to north London.

Dean Huijsen is a generational talent attracting huge interest

According to Phillips: “Chelsea feel they have a very strong offer and project on the table and the overall package as well as promise of regular first team football, can sway the decision in their favour.

“You cannot discount Liverpool and Arsenal yet though, they are still expected to push more. But it is a fact that so far they have not pushed as hard as Chelsea and also, Huijsen sees it harder to get a regular starting role at these two clubs over Chelsea.

“We have heard via a top Arsenal source, the best you can get, that Huijsen is not keen on going there right now due to the likes of William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, and Gabriel Magalhaes already being there.

“Arsenal ARE still trying though because they see Huijsen as a generational talent but if he does end up going there then it would be because of much higher wages on offer and Mikel Arteta getting involved.”

Dean Huijsen needs to choose his next club carefully

Huijsen may well be tempted by Chelsea at the moment, but he perhaps shouldn’t rush into a move to Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old would probably be right in thinking that he’d play regularly there, as he looks a clear upgrade on their current defensive options.

Still, Chelsea have been a bit of a mess under this ownership, with frequent managerial changes and a lot of player turnover.

This could make it difficult for Huijsen to show his best form and reach his full potential, while he’ll also surely have more of a chance of winning major silverware at Arsenal or Liverpool.