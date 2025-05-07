Expert claims Villa will sell star man for £100m

Emiliano Martinez and Ezri Konsa (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are being tipped to sell goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez if they receive offers in the region of £100m this summer.

The Argentine shot-stopper has been a top performer for Unai Emery’s side in recent times, even if there have also been one or two signs of a dip in form this season.

It might not be such a bad time for Villa to cash in on Martinez, and it seems the club’s former scout Bryan King thinks the deal could happen provided the money is right.

AVFC will surely want big bucks to part ways with a key player like Martinez, who wouldn’t be easy to replace.

Speaking to Aston Villa News, King made it clear he felt it could take as much as £100m to prise the former Arsenal shot-stopper away from Villa.

Emiliano Martinez to leave Aston Villa?

“Martinez still has four years left on his contract,” King said.

“Therefore, it would take an offer of at least £100m if he is going to go to Saudi Arabia. He has four years left on his deal, and it wasn’t that long ago that he signed a new deal. Martínez is still only 32, which is no age for a goalkeeper.

“I had to retire at 32, but if I hadn’t suffered a bad injury, I would have played till I was 40, I’m sure of it. If Villa do get an offer of £100m, I’m sure they’ll consider it, but then turn it down. Martinez can start thinking about a move to Saudi Arabia in two years.”

Aston Villa have done well to sell Saudi-linked stars

Villa won’t necessarily be keen to keep on selling big-name players, but they have done quite well out of the Saudi market in recent times.

Jhon Duran and Moussa Diaby both generated very healthy profits for Villa after their moves to the Saudi Pro League.

Martinez could be another, though one imagines he’s someone the club will push harder to keep hold of.