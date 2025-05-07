Exclusive: Man United ready to move for Liverpool transfer target who’s confirmed his plans

Jonathan Tah in action for Bayer Leverkusen against St Pauli (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Manchester United are ready to try making a move for the potential free transfer of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, CaughtOffside understands.

The Red Devils are one of a number of top European clubs showing an interest in Tah as he nears the end of his contract and looks set to become a free agent.

Liverpool are also very keen on Tah, sources close to the situation told CaughtOffside, while the Germany international also has major suitors elsewhere in Europe.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all keen on Tah, with some talks already taking place with Barca.

However, no agreement has been reached yet, and this has clubs like Man Utd and Liverpool on red alert.

Jonathan Tah looks like a huge opportunity on the market this summer

Tah has been a top performer for Leverkusen in recent years, and losing him will surely be a big blow for the Bundesliga giants.

The 29-year-old could likely slot in well at any top club, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League next season.

Liverpool don’t exactly have an urgent need for Tah now that Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract, but more depth is always useful.

United certainly need more options in defence, though, with Ruben Amorim tending to play three at the back.

Jonathan Tah has already confirmed he’s leaving Leverkusen

Speaking about his future recently, Tah all but confirmed his decision to leave Leverkusen.

“To be honest, I don’t have a timeframe. But the club knows about it. And it’s been the same as it has been all along,” he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Now we’ll just have to see where Tah ends up next, but it seems he won’t be short of options.

Leverkusen must also be at risk of losing other star names in the near future, such as Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, not to mention their manager Xabi Alonso.