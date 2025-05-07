Leeds United eyeing €12-15m transfer of 25-year-old Englishman

Max Aarons warming up with his Bournemouth teammates (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly one of the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Bournemouth full-back Max Aarons this summer.

According to Football Espana, the 25-year-old, who is currently on loan at Valencia, will be available for around €12-15m this summer.

Aarons has struggled at Bournemouth and also during his loan spell with Valencia, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that he’s on the market for a pretty low price ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Leeds, however, could do well to snap Aarons up as he’s a player with quality and with Premier League experience who could be useful to help them stay up next season.

Daniel Farke will need to make changes to this squad that’s just won the Championship, as all three newly-promoted sides ended up going down from the Premier League this term.

Max Aarons wanted by Leeds but also has La Liga suitors

As Football Espana’s report explains, Aarons also has interest from Sevilla, and it seems personal terms would not be an issue for him.

Valencia also have the option to sign the former England Under-21 international permanently, but are not expected to take up that option.

Leeds and Sevilla look like teams to watch in the race for Aarons’ signature, but the report also names others like Marseille and Sheffield United as possible suitors.

Can Max Aarons get back to his best?

Aarons was very highly rated during his days as a youngster at Norwich City, but it’s fair to say his career hasn’t quite panned out as some would have expected it to.

It will be interesting to see if Aarons decides to try coming back to England to revive his career, or if he feels he might be better off staying in Spanish football for at least a little bit longer.