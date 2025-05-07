Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker (Photo by Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are planning to address multiple positions this summer, and one of those will affect one of their longest-serving players.

Andy Robertson has been one of the best left-backs in Premier League history, but in the last couple of seasons, his performance levels have taken a significant dip. He has come in for criticism, and those within Liverpool have also been unconvinced by the Scotland international – and this is why a new left-back is wanted, with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez believed to be the top target.

Kerkez’s possible arrival has led to reports that Robertson could leave this summer, and now a former player has added further fuel to the fire.

Andy Robertson could be facing uncertain Liverpool future

Speaking to Football Insider, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has called on Robertson to up his game next season, otherwise he could be staring down the barrel at an Anfield exit.

“I’d be surprised if he leaves this summer. I don’t think he will, but next season will be a big year for him because he’s only getting older. If his performances continue to tail off, he’ll have to move on, but I think he’s still got a lot to give.”

It has been clear to see that Robertson has been nowhere near his best this season, but he has still been an important member of Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning squad. But it is no surprise that Kerkez is being sought given that the Scot is now 31, and it is likely that he will continue to regress.

It would be a surprise to see Robertson leave this summer, as Johnson has said – Kostas Tsimikas is much more likely to move on. But he will play significantly less matches next season if Kerkez arrives, so he would be under more pressure to save his Liverpool career.