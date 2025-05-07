Darwin Nunez (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for a new striker, with Darwin Nunez almost certainly set to depart Anfield after three years. The club is making arrangements for the Uruguay international’s sale, and they are hoping that selling to a certain club will give them an advantage in their efforts to bring in his replacement.

Nunez has had a tough time at Liverpool, and especially this season when he has often been overlooked by Arne Slot. He is keen to continue his career away from the Premier League champions, and he should get his wish.

One of the clubs that Nunez is attracting interest from is Atletico Madrid, with Diego Simeone very keen on the former Benfica striker. And Liverpool are prepared to reach an agreement with the La Liga giants for a fee that is considerably lower than they have been hoping to receive.

Liverpool want to sign Julian Alvarez as Nunez replacement

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are prepared to accept as little as £35m for Nunez – but only from Atletico. And their hope in doing this is that a deal could then be struck for Julian Alvarez, who is high on the shortlist of sporting director Richard Hughes.

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Newcastle’s Alexander Isak in recent months, but having seemingly discarded him as an option, they have moved on to Alvarez, who has had a very productive first season at Atletico. They want to bring him back to English football just 12 months on from his Man City departure, but to do so, it would likely take a club-record offer.

It remains to be seen whether this ploy works, but it does appear to be a clever tactic from Liverpool to hang the carrot of Nunez in the Atletico’s face.