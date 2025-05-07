(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing to part ways with left-back Kostas Tsimikas during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Despite his contributions to the team’s recent successes, including their Premier League title win, the club is looking to refresh their defensive options.

Tsimikas, who joined Liverpool from Olympiacos in 2020, has been a reliable deputy for Andy Robertson over the past five seasons.

However, with Robertson’s influence becoming less and the need for long-term planning, Liverpool have decided that Tsimikas is not the ideal candidate to assume the primary left-back role.

Liverpool to make Tsimikas available for transfer

The 28-year-old Greek international, who still has two years remaining on his contract, is expected to be available for transfer.

With Tsimikas likely to leave Anfield this summer, the Reds are planning to sign a new left-back and they have already identified Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez as their primary candidate for the position.

Football pundit Ian Wright believes that a deal for Kerkez to Liverpool is “probably done”, that is how concrete their interest in the Hungarian defender is.

The Greek defender has enjoyed success at Anfield

Tsimikas’ tenure at Liverpool has been marked by notable moments, including his decisive penalty in the 2022 FA Cup final against Chelsea and his assist for Virgil van Dijk’s winning goal in the 2024 EFL Cup final.

He has made 114 appearances for the club, contributing to their domestic and European campaigns.

On his relationship with Mohamed Salah, Tsimikas has said:

“Mo is one of my best mates… He was always there to help me, we are very good friends and we spend a lot of time here in the training ground together. We have a lot of chats.”

The Reds would not only have to look for a new left-back but also a new right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold announcing his decision to leave the Merseyside club at the end of the season.

