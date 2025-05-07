Gianluigi Donnarumma (Photo by IMAGO/Shutterstock)

Man City will be keen to bounce back after an underwhelming season, and they will look to do this using the transfer market. Pep Guardiola’s squad is expected to undergo a significant overhaul in the summer, with a number of players set to be moved on – and replacements would be needed.

This season has seen more doubts raised over the performances of Man City goalkeeper Ederson. The Brazil international has not been at his best when called upon, and he has also had injury problems too. And the result of this is that he could be sold in the summer, especially with Saudi Pro Leagues still sniffing around.

Stefan Ortega is likely to stay, but he would not be considered as no.1 by Guardiola. As such, a new goalkeeper would be sought, and the Spaniard has made it clear who his favourite goalkeeper target would be.

Man City eyeing summer move for Gianluigi Donnarumma

As reported by Sport Italia, Guardiola has told Man City that he wants Gianluigi Donnarumma to be signed if Ederson leaves this summer. The PSG star has been in spellbinding form in the Champions League in recent months, and that continued on Wednesday as he helped the Ligue 1 champions reach the final for the second time, where they will face Inter Milan.

Donnarumma is adored in Paris, but there are doubts about his contract situation. And that could create an opening for Man City, who can afford to make a significant offer if they decide to pursue a deal.

Donnarumma, who was linked with Liverpool earlier in the season, is also wanted by Juventus and Inter, but Man City would be able to offer a much better contract package. And that could be the difference if the 26-year-old becomes available in the summer.