Man United make decision on the future of 26-year-old star struggling at Old Trafford

Manchester United will revamp their squad this summer after the poor performances in the Premier League this season.

The Premier League giants are 15th in the league at the moment and on course for their worst ever finish to a league campaign.

Their poor performances this season will mark the end of some of their players this summer with manager Ruben Amorim looking to add fresh faces to the squad in order to add more quality and depth.

Despite this decision from Amorim, there is one underperforming player at the club who is set to stay at Old Trafford.

Mason Mount is set to stay at the club

Man United boss Amorim has reaffirmed his commitment to Mason Mount, despite the midfielder’s injury-plagued tenure at the club, according to Football Insider.

Mount’s time at the club has been troubled with fitness issues and inconsistent performances.

Amorim, however, remains optimistic about Mount’s role in the team’s future. He values Mount’s intelligence on the pitch and his dedication in training, often having to encourage the player to rest due to his eagerness to contribute.

The manager sees Mount as a versatile asset, capable of adapting to various midfield roles within his tactical setup.

Mount’s £250,000-a-week salary has made him a subject of speculation regarding potential departures . Nevertheless, Amorim’s support suggests that Mount may yet have a significant part to play in United’s plans moving forward.

Mount has the trust of Man United manager

Mount’s recent return to action, marked by a goal against Brentford, indicates that the player has what it takes to turn around his career at Old Trafford and become an important member of the squad.

His form and fitness will be crucial for the Red Devils between now and the end of the season as they chase Europa League glory.

While Mount is set to stay at the club, Rasmus Hojlund could be offloaded with Juventus interested in signing him.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is another player reportedly on his way out of the club.

