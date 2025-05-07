Man United star strongly expected to leave the club claims “I am happy here”

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho has reaffirmed his commitment to Manchester United despite ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

The young winger has become a key figure in Ruben Amorim’s squad, consistently featuring in United’s starting lineup.

Garnacho’s impressive displays have not gone unnoticed, with both Chelsea and Napoli reportedly expressing interest in securing the 20-year-old’s services this summer.

However, Man United are reportedly standing firm on their valuation, demanding a minimum of £65 million to even consider parting ways with the Argentine international.

Despite the external interest, Garnacho remains focused on his development at Old Trafford.

The winger has expressed satisfaction with his role under Amorim and is eager to continue contributing to the club’s ambitions moving forward.

Alejandro Garnacho is happy at Old Trafford

Garnacho said, as reported by The Mirror:

“Obviously as a footballer you read and listen to some rumours about the future, but I have a contract here until 2028. I am happy here. “We know we have to work hard here to be even in the squad and I just have to train well every day and I will be available for all the games.” The young winger admitted that he found it difficult when Amorim arrived at the club but now he is determined to prove himself and improve his game under the Portuguese manager. “I think it’s not easy when, in the middle of the season, you change the manager and all the staff. “It’s difficult for everyone when a new manager comes in and we change the formation, but we just need to follow the rules and I’m trying to improve every day. “I think it’s a little bit hard but it is the mentality. The first two months, November and December, were very difficult for me, but my mentality is to keep working.”

Man United could go through major changes

A lot of changes can be expected this summer at United and it remains to be seen whether the club will consider selling Garnacho.

It is clear that the player is happy at Old Trafford and thinking about continuing his career here but United could look to cash in on him in order to raise funds for their transfer business.

In terms of outgoings at United this summer, goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly on his way out of the club after another disappointing season.

