“Virtually certain” – Sources reveal Liverpool contact over €70m transfer to replace big name

Arne Slot on the touchline for Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is “virtually certain” to leave Anfield this summer, and sources have also revealed a top Reds target to replace him.

The latest information provided to CaughtOffside is that Liverpool have been in contact for more information on Mason Greenwood‘s situation at Marseille ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Liverpool plan to make changes up front this summer and are considering a number of options, but Greenwood is someone increasingly appreciated by senior figures at Anfield.

The former Manchester United forward has done well to revive his career in Ligue 1 this season, having also shone on loan at Getafe last season.

CaughtOffside understands Marseille could be open to selling Greenwood for a big fee, somewhere in the region of €70m.

Still, it would be hugely controversial for Liverpool to sign a former Man Utd player, especially given the nature of his exit.

Mason Greenwood wants another chance in the Premier League

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Greenwood is looking for a way back to the Premier League, despite having previously been arrested during his time in England, and suspended by United.

Serious allegations were made against Greenwood, though these were later dropped, and it perhaps makes sense that the Red Devils felt they had to offload him.

Still, there’s no doubt Greenwood is a fine player on his day, and as time goes on, perhaps he’ll be able to come back for another spell in English football.

Liverpool fans might prefer, however, for their club to go for a less divisive figure, even if he could offer a lot of quality up front.

Darwin Nunez needs replacing at Liverpool

Nunez’s departure is “virtually certain”, according to sources, and one imagines LFC could bank a decent amount of cash from letting the Uruguay international go.

Even if Nunez hasn’t been at his best at Liverpool, he has shown some moments of quality, and looked an outstanding talent at former club Benfica.

It remains to be seen how this saga will pan out, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if big clubs in Europe or Saudi Arabia were willing to pay a lot for Nunez this summer.